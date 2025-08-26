Rowledge secured their Southern Premier Cricket League Division One status with a 16-run win at fellow strugglers Fair Oak.
Put into bat after losing the toss, the visitors lost a couple of early wickets but then took control of the game with fine contributions from Justin Felsch (71) and Ollie Ryman (57 not out).
Rowledge’s middle order set a platform for Ryman to exploit with a late run barrage to secure full batting points with a total of 237 for nine from their allotted 50 overs.
Jontie Sebborn (20 and Ryan Littlewood (15) also made useful contributions in a season that has shown Rowledge’s strength in depth in the batting department.
The final total was one which still needed strong bowling and quality fielding to defend, but this vital match brought out the best out in Rowledge.
Fair Oak’s reply started badly with all the visiting spinners taking a wicket and reducing the home team to 33 for four.
The hosts were in danger of collapsing completely but their middle order came to the rescue with excellent responses from Tom Clark (47) and Harry Reed (31 not out) consolidating the innings.
Sam Reed took the hosts to within striking distance of a win and turned the game to the home team’s advantage. His 59 in 43 balls looked as if it would take Fair Oak to a vital win, but when Ollie Baker had him caught by David Lloyd the innings fell away and Rowledge took full advantage.
Overseas player Felsh produced an excellent all-round performance, taking three for 38 with the ball, and the rest of the wickets were shared among the other visiting bowlers as Fair Oak finished on 221 for nine at the end of their allotted 50 overs.
Rowledge will host Hambledon in their final game of the season on Saturday (12pm).
