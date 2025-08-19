Rowledge fell to a narrow one-wicket defeat at home to Sarisbury Athletic in Southern Premier Cricket League Division One on Saturday.
The visitors won the toss and decided to field first.
Archie Pascoe (four for 38) dismissed Rowledge’s top three cheaply, but Ollie Ryman (66) and Berty Chilcott (47) got the home side’s innings back on track with a steady 96-run partnership which left the home team well placed at 142 for three with 20 overs remaining.
A middle-order collapse ensued after Chilcott was out caught in the deep, and the innings faltered as the runs dried up.
Sarisbury’s spin attack took a grip on the run rate with Sam Hills (four for 27) bowling an excellent spell.
It was left to Hayden Ewing (24) to take Rowledge’s total above the 200-mark, but the hosts fell away at the end and were bowled out for 209.
Sarisbury openers Josh Hill (59) and Ricky Rawlings (39) put on 96 for the first wicket to get the league leaders’ run chase off to an excellent start.
The home side’s spin attack slowed the run rate, but the visitors were still well placed at 160 for two.
The introduction of Justin Felsch (three for 37) and Ollie Baker (three for 42) changed the game completely, and wickets started to tumble.
Stunning fielding by Rowledge, including two superb catches by Jontie Sebborn, saw the visitors fall from 206 for six to 208 for nine in the space of two overs, but with all the fielders in close a heave over mid-wicket for four won the game for Sarisbury.
The hosts remained in the game until the end and nearly pulled off an unlikely victory against the league leaders.
Rowledge will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to Fair Oak on Saturday.
