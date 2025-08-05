Rowledge earned a vital two-wicket win at home to fellow strugglers Hook & Newnham Basics in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League.
Rowledge captain Ben Wish won the toss and elected to bowl first on a green wicket.
Hook lost an early wicket, but Thomas Dyer and Thomas May (38) built a useful partnership before May fell to Ollie Ryman.
The visitors were well placed at 74 for two, but then lost three quick wickets to slip to 93 for five.
Matthew Buckingham (24) and Kieran Thomson (43) rebuilt the innings and put Hook in a good position to attack the final overs, but tight bowling and superb fielding from Rowledge kept the runs down.
When Buckingham fell to David Lloyd the visitors were 120 for six and the game was on a knife-edge, but a late collapse saw Hook fall to 156 for nine.
Josh Balcombe (15 not out) and Aniket Divecha (11 not out) added useful runs to take Hook to 179 for nine at the end of their allotted 50 overs.
Rowledge’s reply got off to the worst possible start as they lost three early wickets to slip to 23 for three.
Overseas player Justin Felsch (47) joined Ethan Martin (23) at the crease and the pair carefully upped the run rate to turn the game in the home side’s favour.
Felsch and Martin fell in quick succession, and when Ryan Littlewood smashed a long hop to deep square leg the hosts were in trouble at 118 for six.
Lloyd (23) joined Ryman (43) at the crease and the pair batted watchfully to take the game away from Hook, taking the score to 171 with plenty of overs to spare.
Lloyd and Ryman fell in quick succession, but Hayden Ewing (two not out) saw Rowledge home.
