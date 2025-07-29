Rowledge slipped to a two-wicket defeat at Old Tauntonians & Romsey.
Winning the toss and batting, Ben Wish’s men were hit by a fiery opening spell by Hakim Peruzi (five for 16) and were reduced to 14 for five.
The fightback began when Olly Ryman (40) joined Justin Felsch (75) at the crease, and the pair produced an 87-run partnership.
Ryan Littlewood (41 not out) continued the recovery, and Hayden Ewing (18) added useful runs as Rowledge scored 200 for nine off 50 overs.
Rowledge opened the bowling with spinners Max Martin and Felsch, who both took wickets to reduce the hosts to 15 for three.
Charlie King (59) stood firm, and Will Blitz (34) and Tom Cowley (30) made vital contributions.
Rob Newman (26 not out) dug in, but when King fell the hosts were 169 for six.
Rowledge took two more wickets, but Rhys Wathen (18 not out) hit four boundaries off the final four balls to see the hosts home.
Rowledge’s second team won by 43 runs at home to Basingstoke & North Hants’ third team.
Dom Porter (39), Ed Reilly (29) and Ben Armes (22 not out) all made useful contributions as Rowledge were bowled out for 160 in the 36th over. Chris Board had to retire on 29 after snapping his Achilles. He was taken to hospital and is out for the season.
Ricky Yates (five for nine) bowled a match-winning spell as Rowledge bowled the visitors out for 117 in the 32nd over.
Rowledge’s third team won by 81 runs at home to Medstead.
Rowledge scored 251 for seven off 45 overs with Fred Harris (59), Thomas Le Merchant (60) and Will Houghton (27) making key contributions.
The third team bowled Medstead out for 170 with Evan Woodhouse (three for 24) and Richard Fulham (three for 22) being the pick of the bowlers.
