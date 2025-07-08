Rowledge travelled to Havant on Saturday, facing a side determined to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier Division at the first attempt.
Captain Ben Wish won the toss and chose to bat first.
Openers Max Martin and Zac Le Roux began cautiously on a difficult surface, working hard to assess the pace and bounce.
Despite a couple of rain interruptions that disrupted rhythm and momentum, the pair began to find their strokes. Le Roux looked in good touch before falling for a composed 27.
Looking to increase the tempo, Ethan Martin played with intent but was dismissed via a sharp return catch by Warren Turner, halting Rowledge’s attempt to accelerate through the middle overs.
At the other end, Jontie Sebborn played a steady supporting role, helping to build a promising partnership with the fluent Max Martin, who top-scored with a classy 70.
However, with overs running out and wickets in hand, Rowledge were ultimately left disappointed to post 194 from their allotted 50 overs – a total that felt 20 to 30 runs light.
Havant’s response started on a shaky note when Kieran Abrams was run out by a sharp piece of fielding from Ryan Littlewood.
However, Havant’s experienced middle order soon settled the nerves.
A key partnership between Robert Woolley (32) and Christopher Stone (49) swung momentum back towards the hosts. They managed the chase smartly, absorbing pressure and finding regular boundaries without taking unnecessary risks.
The breakthrough came when David Lloyd removed Stone, but the platform was firmly set.
Richard Hindley anchored the innings with a measured, unbeaten 29. His calm presence ensured the required rate never escalated out of control.
Havant lost Christopher Morgan for 33, but the damage had already been done and the hosts won by five wickets.
Rowledge will look to bounce back when they host Ventnor on Saturday.
