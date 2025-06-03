Rowledge earned a second successive win with an impressive 17-run victory at Hook & Newnham Basics.
Winning the toss and batting first, it was the visitors who made the running early on with opener Max Martin (56) continuing his good start to the season with some excellent shots around the ground.
Zac Le Roux and Ethan Martin fell cheaply, but Max Martin and Jontie Sebborn (88) took the attack to Hook until Martin fell leg before wicket to Will Gardner.
Sebborn then came to the fore and showed his class after a slow start to the season.
The visitors suffered a middle-order collapse, but Ryan Littlewood (39 not out) joined Sebborn at 187 for six and the pair took Rowledge towards the sizeable total that was needed on an excellent batting wicket.
Ollie Baker (16) added useful runs at the end of the innings as Rowledge scored a slightly above par 273 for eight. Gardner (three for 49) was the pick of the Hook attack.
A fine opening partnership of 66 by Charlie Neville and Sam Lockwood got Hook’s reply off to a good start, but wickets fell just as the hosts seemed to be taking control of the run chase.
Rupert Armstrong (51) joined Thomas Dyer (46) at 155 for four, and some big hitting appeared to be taking the game away from Rowledge.
Dyer fell to Baker (three for 44) and Armstrong fell to overseas player Justin Felsch (four for 62), and Hook collapsed from 240 for six to 256 all out.
Rowledge’s impressive fielding performance proved to be a key difference between the sides as the visitors picked up an excellent win.
Rowledge’s second team won by five wickets against previously-unbeaten Compton & Chandler’s Ford at School Road and are now joint-top in Hampshire Division Two North.
Compton won the toss and batted first, and a total of 185 all out did not seem enough on a good track at Rowledge. Richard Forbes (three for 19) was the pick of the Rowledge bowlers.
Opening batters Ricky Yates (56) and Ferdy Marshall (31) got Rowledge’s reply off to a good start, and when Marshall fell Yates steadied the innings.
Chris Board (50 not out) produced the key innings and saw Rowledge home in the 42nd over.
Rowledge’s third team lost by 133 runs at home to Froxfield.
Ritesh Dessai (111) top scored as Froxfield were bowled out for 342, with Ben Riglar, Evan Thorburn and Alex Macadam all taking three wickets for Rowledge.
The home side were bowled out for 209 in reply.
