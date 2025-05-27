Rowledge returned to winning ways with an emphatic 82-run victory against Old Tauntonians & Romsey.
Winning the toss and bowling, the visitors struck twice early on with Max Martin and Ethan Martin both falling to the new ball.
Returning opener Zac Le Roux (74) battled through the early overs and started to time the ball nicely.
At 60 for three the match was evenly poised. Ollie Ryman (35) joined Le Roux at the crease and the pair produced a vital 63-run partnership.
A flurry of quick wickets saw Rowledge collapse to 153 for nine, but last pair Hayden Ewing (22) and skipper Ben Wish (13 not out) added 38 runs to take the hosts to 191.
Rowledge started superbly in the field and soon got to work on the visitors’ line-up.
Charlie King (33) battled admirably, but the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 109.
Overseas player Justin Felsch (five for 15) was the pick of the attack as Rowledge ran out convincing winners.
Rowledge’s second team produced a stunning batting performance to win by two wickets at Basingstoke & North Hants’ third team.
Ed Reilly (three for 40) was the pick of the Rowledge attack as Basingstoke scored 248 for seven off their 45 overs.
Joe Ryman (90) led Rowledge’s reply with a superb innings, before Ben Armes (39 not out) and Richard Forbes (23 not out) saw the visitors home in the 44th over.
Rowledge’s third team fell to a 75-run defeat at Medstead.
Evan Thorburn (three for 39) was the pick of the Rowledge attack as Medstead scored 272 for nine off their 45 overs.
Thorburn (95) and Fred Harris (43) added 146 for the third wicket to leave Rowledge well placed at 159 for two, but the visitors collapsed to 197 all out.