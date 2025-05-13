Rowledge won by 39 runs at Ventnor on Saturday.
Opener Max Martin (88) shared key partnerships with Ethan Martin (47) and David Lloyd (65) as the visitors scored 261 for five.
Ventnor were well placed at 159 for two, but Ollie Baker (three for 38), Lloyd (two for 30), Ollie Ryman (two for 36) and Max Martin (two for 37) helped Rowledge bowl the hosts out for 222.
Rowledge’s second team beat Bishop’s Waltham by 43 runs on Saturday.
Sam Marshall (77), Ricky Yates (36), Ben Armes (46 not out), Sam Armes (32) and Henry Hinchliffe (27) all made useful contributions as Rowledge were bowled out for 276.
James Holder (96) and Luke Carvey (32) had the visitors well placed in the run chase, but young spinner Hinchliffe (five for 49) turned the game on its head and finished the innings off on 233.
Rowledge’s third team lost by ten wickets at home to Ropley on Saturday.
The hosts scored 203 for nine before Ropley openers Jack Oxenham (130 not out) and Tom Rait knocked off the runs.