A disappointing batting performance from Rowledge led to a four-wicket defeat at Waterlooville on Saturday.
After last week’s stunning performance at Ventnor the visitors went with plenty of confidence to bottom-placed Waterlooville.
Rowledge won the toss and decided to bat first on a decent-looking wicket.
However, none of the early batters looked comfortable against the lively opening attack of Silva and Youngs.
The Rowledge top order got themselves in but were unable to push on to achieve the big innings that was needed.
Only Jonty Sebborn (24) looked in some sort of form as the middle order crumbled away in a stream of wickets.
Wickets were shared among the home side’s bowling attack, but with figures of three for nine it was Whitfield who did the damage at the end of the innings.
It was left to the last batting pair of Ferdy Marshall (32 not out) and skipper Ben Wish to even give the home side some sort of competitive score to chase.
A score of 148 all out at least gave Rowledge something to bowl at but felt short of a par total.
The visitors attacked the Waterlooville openers early on and the loss of opener Whitfield first ball to Max Martin gave Rowledge the lift they needed.
Tight bowling and fielding did pressurise the batters and when David Lloyd had Hudson caught by Ethan Martin the home team were teetering at 57 for four and in danger of defeat.
Wicketkeeper Birch (48 not out) joined Robinson (30) at the crease and they both batted sensibly to take the game away from Rowledge.
Despite the visitors not giving anything away in the field and bowling tight lines, Waterlooville slowly got closer to the below-par target.
When Robinson was out caught by Marshall off Felsch’s bowling the hosts only required two runs for victory, and they soon got over the line.
Rowledge’s second team lost by six wickets at home to Twyford on Saturday.
Rowledge scored an impressive 247 for eight off their allotted 45 overs, with Ricky Yates (67) and Joe Ryman (51) leading the home side to a decent total.
Twyford timed their run chase to perfection to reach their target with only four wickets lost and one over to spare after hitting 180 runs in the last 20 overs.
Rowledge’s third team lost by five wickets at home to Fair Oak’s third team on Saturday.
Rowledge batted first and were bowled out for 186. Harry King (50) top scored with a fine half-century.
Fair Oak knocked off the runs with five wickets in hand.