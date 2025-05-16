Rowledge slipped to a five-wicket defeat against Havant.
Max Martin (48), Ollie Ryman (28), David Lloyd (38) and Ryan Littlewood (24) all chipped in as Rowledge were bowled out for 223.
Havant slipped to 115 for four, but Peter Hopson (59) and Stuart Ransley (62 not out) helped the visitors get over the line despite an excellent spell by Ollie Baker (four for 26).
Rowledge’s second team won by 51 runs at Tichborne Park.
Ricky Yates (58) and Max Hinchliffe (60) led Rowledge to 225 for seven before the visitors bowled Tichborne out for 174.
Rowledge’s third team lost by 59 runs at Compton & Chandlers Ford’s second team.
The hosts scored 269 for six, and Rowledge were bowled out for 210 with Nathan Valler (41) and Kayden Conradie (42) leading the way.