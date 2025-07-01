A 144-run second-wicket partnership was not enough for Rowledge to win at Hambledon on Saturday, with the hosts winning by two wickets after a superb 148 not out from Chris Pratt.
The visitors lost Max Martin (17) early on, but Zac Le Roux (82) and Ethan Martin (88) produced a superb partnership to leave Rowledge well placed on 187 for one.
Rowledge then lost three wickets in four overs, with overseas player Justin Felsch falling for a duck.
Olly Ryman (25) rebuilt the innings and Rowledge finished on 263 for six at the end of their allotted 50 overs.
Overseas bowler Justin Behrens (three for 54) was the pick of the Hambledon attack.
Rowledge got off to an excellent start in the field as Max Martin bowled Will Berrill for a duck and Ethan Martin dismissed Seb Rowland for a duck to leave the Dons struggling on six for two.
Pratt and Behrens (42) rebuilt the innings, and Pratt appeared to be in no trouble as he dispatched the ball to all parts of the ground.
Behrens fell leg before wicket to Ollie Baker, and although Hambledon lost wickets regularly Pratt was playing imperiously.
When Hambledon slipped to 193 for seven Rowledge appeared to be favourites, but Pratt took the game by the scruff of the neck and took the bowling apart to take the game away from the visitors and give the home side victory.
Rowledge’s second team produced a fine performance to win by 65 runs at home to second-placed Easton & Martyr Worthy on Saturday in Division 2A of the Hampshire Cricket League.
Ricky Yates (65), young Max Hinchliffe (41) and skipper Ben Davidson (59) led the way as Rowledge scored 253 for eight off their allotted 45 overs.
The visitors’ reply never got going and they were bowled out for 188 as Rowledge ran out comfortable winners.
Ben Armes (five for 21) was the pick of the attack for Rowledge as the hosts produced an excellent display in the field.
Rowledge’s third team fell to a 99-run defeat at home to Hambledon’s second team on Saturday.
Tom Silver (four for 51) was the standout bowler for Rowledge as Hambledon scored 238 for nine off their allotted 45 overs.
After a steady 59-run opening partnership Rowledge collapsed to 139 all out, with only Riad Nicholson (38), Kayden Conradie (23), Silver (18), Phil Conradie (13) and debutant Harry Finch (13) reaching double figures.
