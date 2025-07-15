Another middle-order collapse saw Rowledge fall to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Ventnor and fall into the lower half of the league table.
Winning the toss and batting, the home side started brightly with openers Max Martin and Olly Ryman making a positive start against Ventnor’s attack.
The hosts slipped from 49 without loss to 98 for five, before Ryan Littlewood (20) joined Jontie Sebborn (56) and added 48 for the sixth wicket.
Littlewood fell to Dineth Thimodya and the tail did not hang around for long as Rowledge were bowled out for 208 in the 47th over.
Ollie Morgan was the standout bowler for the visitors with three for 20 off five overs.
Ventnor’s innings started badly with the dangerous Thimodya holing out at mid-off to Justin Felsch early on.
That brought Daniel Cox (92 not out) to the crease, who produced a match-winning innings.
Cox wore Rowledge down and received good support from Will Mew (53) as the visitors knocked the runs off with nine balls remaining.
Rowledge’s second team won by 125 runs at Bishop’s Waltham.
The home side were rolled out for 78 on a dusty track chasing Rowledge’s 203.
Chris Board (42) and Dom Porter (49) were Rowledge’s main contributors with the bat, before Jamie King (three for eight) and Ricky Yates (three for ten) bowled the visitors to an emphatic victory.
Rowledge’s third team picked up an impressive three-wicket win at Ropley, chasing 246 with seven balls to spare.
Evan Woodhouse (four for 42) was the pick of Rowledge’s attack as Ropley scored 245 for nine off their allotted 45 overs.
The visitors then produced an excellent run chase, with Richard Fulham (58), Thomas Le Merchant (54) and Fin McHugh (37 not out) steering Rowledge to their first win of the season.
