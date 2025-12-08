Badshot Lea came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The hosts took the lead in the third minute through Andre Coker, before doubling their advantage on 48 minutes through Arsenii Protsyshyn.
Mark Holley pulled a goal back for the Baggies in the 57th minute, before an 81st-minute own goal earned the visitors a share of the spoils.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New said: “We showed good character to come back from 2-0 down to get a point.
“Overall, on the balance of play, I think a draw was a fair result.
“For us to take the next step as a side and get to where we want to be we need to start converting some of our draws into wins.
“We definitely want to be starting games better.”
Badshot Lea will host Balham at Westfield Lane on Saturday, December 13 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.