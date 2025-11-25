Badshot Lea’s Combined Counties Premier Division South match at Epsom & Ewell on Saturday was abandoned at half-time after heavy rain.
The two sides were on level terms at the break at 0-0 after an entertaining first half, but referee Levi Gray ruled conditions were no longer playable and abandoned the match.
Baggies boss Adam New admitted he would have ideally liked to complete the match.
“We had played the first half and were happy to play the second half, but the referee has made the decision to call it off and we have to respect that,” said New.
“Epsom & Ewell is a tough place to go and we had obviously made the journey and played 45 minutes, so we wanted to complete the game.
“We will now have to go there on a Tuesday night, which won’t be easy.”
Badshot Lea will host league leaders Cobham at Westfield Lane on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
