Badshot Lea came back from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The visitors took the lead in the first minute through Geovanni Johnson, but the Baggies got back on level terms on 34 minutes when Alfie Edmonds drove the ball in from the edge of the box.
Tooting regained the lead in the second half through Conor Melody, but the Baggies equalised for a second time when Luis Hamblin held his nerve from the penalty spot to make it 2-2.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New was happy with his side’s character.
“To come back from behind twice against a side in good form makes it a good point,” said New.
“We had the setback of falling behind in the first minute, but the lads responded well to that. A draw was probably a fair result.”
