Badshot Lea slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Knaphill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers took the lead in the fifth minute through Rami Halloufi, but the Baggies got back on level terms five minutes later when Stan Jones charged forward, cut inside and smashed his finish past Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh.
The Baggies went 2-1 up on 21 minutes when Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb’s through ball found Jones, whose shot was saved by Keogh and the rebound fell to Luis Hamblin to slot home.
Knaphill equalised in the 44th minute through Max Lohmeier, and the hosts went 3-2 up in first-half stoppage time through Ross Murdoch’s penalty. Halloufi scored Knaphill’s fourth in the 73rd minute.
