Badshot Lea suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as they lost 2-1 at Sheerwater in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Baggies took the lead in the 20th minute when Louis Pask’s through ball played in Brandon Vangrove, who went round Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell and finished calmly to put the visitors in front.
Sheerwater equalised at the start of the second half when Alfie Burton’s ball into the box found Harvey Valter, who smashed the ball into the net.
The hosts won the game in controversial circumstances in stoppage time when Baggies keeper Jonas Cody’s goal kick hit Aiden Larkin in the box, who reacted quickly and tapped the ball into the net.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New said: “The Sheerwater player was in the penalty area when the goal kick was taken, so the goal should have been disallowed.
“The lads were hurting after the game, but we will bounce back.”
