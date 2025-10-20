Badshot Lea manager Adam New was happy with his side’s efforts after they drew 0-0 at Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Baggies were reduced to ten men late on when Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb received a second yellow card.
“Camberley is a tough place to go so we’ll take the point,” said New.
“If we can keep winning our home games and picking up points away from home then we’ll have a good season.”
The Baggies will host Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, October 25 (3pm kick-off).
Saturday’s game at Westfield Lane will also be the club’s annual community day, with a variety of activities planned to raise funds for Bordon Food Bank.
There will be live music from rock and pop covers band The Serial Thrillers at 6pm, a firework display at 7pm and then a further set from the band until late.
