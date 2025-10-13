Badshot Lea manager Adam New praised his side’s character after they scored twice in stoppage time to win 2-1 at home to Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Baggies fell behind in the 76th minute when Ben Senior’s deflected strike gave Horley the lead at Westfield Lane.
Badshot Lea got back on level terms in stoppage time when Max Cunningham beat four players and smashed his finish into the top corner to make it 1-1.
There was still time left for the Baggies to complete the turnaround, with Frankie Jamieson slotting home to make it 2-1 and give the home side all three points.
“The boys showed great character to get the result,” said New.
“It wasn’t our best performance, but the boys kept going right until the end.
“Scoring a late winner is always a great feeling, and we let the boys enjoy that feeling after the game.”
