Badshot Lea produced a fine display to win 2-0 at home to Thatcham Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Baggies took the lead in the 41st minute through Luis Hamblin’s penalty.
The hosts sealed the win on 90 minutes when Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb’s spectacular strike made it 2-0.
The three points moved the Baggies up to fifth place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South table.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New was delighted with his side’s display.
“It was a really solid performance,” said New.
“We know if we can keep it tight at the back we’ve got the quality and firepower at the top of the pitch to score goals.
“Luis took the penalty well. I’ll always back him to score from 12 yards, whether it’s a penalty or in open play.
“Fareed’s goal was a great strike, but we know he is capable of that.”
