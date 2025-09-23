Badshot Lea manager Adam New was happy with his side’s efforts after they drew 1-1 at Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Baggies lost goalkeeper Harry White and defender Freddie Jamieson to concussion, and with no substitute keeper outfield player Ben Jordan went in goal.
Tadley took the lead in the 50th minute through Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb’s own goal, but the hosts were reduced to ten men when Connor Thorne was sent off.
The Baggies got back on level terms on 56 minutes when Stan Jones was played through and smashed his finish into the roof of the net.
“When you go away to Tadley and get a point, after losing two players to concussion and having an outfield player in goal, it’s a good point in those circumstances,” said New.
“When Tadley went down to ten they sat back and luckily Ben didn’t have too much to do, but they were still a threat on the counter.
“Our equaliser was a good bit of quality and we deserved a point.”
A much-changed Badshot Lea lost 6-1 against Sutton Common Rovers in the first round of the Cherry Red Records Premier Challenge Cup.
