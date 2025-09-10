Badshot Lea manager Adam New was happy with his side’s performance after they played out a competitive 0-0 draw against Epsom & Ewell.
The Baggies had to play the final few minutes with ten men after Alfie Edmonds was sent to the sin bin in the 87th minute.
“I said to the lads with the circumstances and how we've finished the game with the sin bin we'll take a point all day long,” said New.
“Over the 90 minutes I think it was probably the right result.
“It will be a point gained when we look back on it.
“We had to dig in and it's something people chucked at us that we can't do.
“Epsom are probably the best side I've seen in our league so far, so we've shown we can dig in and get some character to see us through.
“We've been working on trying to nail down defensively without taking our threat away from the other end.
“We probably cancelled each other out as the game went on towards the sin bin.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.