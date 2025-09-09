Badshot Lea went top of the table in the Combined Counties Premier Division South with a 0-0 draw at home to Epsom & Ewell.
Both sides created plenty of chances as they played out an entertaining goalless draw in front of a crowd of 136 at Westfield Lane.
The Baggies created the first chance of the evening in the fifth minute when Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb drove forward from midfield and hit a right-foot shot from outside the box which went just wide of the left-hand post.
The visitors nearly took the lead on 13 minutes when a short free kick was played to Luke Miller on the edge of the box and he hit a first-time shot which was parried behind for a corner by Baggies keeper Harry White.
Epsom went close again in the 21st minute when Kingsley Anokye was played through on goal and hit a left-foot shot which was well parried away to safety by White.
The Baggies had a good chance four minutes later when Hakeem-Habeeb played a neat one-two with Luis Hamblin before hitting a powerful right-foot shot which was well blocked by Epsom keeper Faebian Witter at his near post.
The visitors created a chance on 31 minutes when Miller cut in from the right-hand side and hit a left-foot shot which was well held by White.
Epsom won a penalty shortly afterwards when Kionte Gillfillian-Waul drove into the box and was caught by a lunging challenge by Morgan Elliott.
Epsom skipper Adam Green stepped up from the spot and his 34th-minute penalty was heading for the bottom right-hand corner of the net until it was superbly tipped behind for a corner by a diving White.
The Baggies went close two minutes later when Alfie Edmonds’ free kick was helped on by Hamblin to Hakeem-Habeeb, who was stretching and fired his first-time effort well over the bar.
The hosts had another chance in the 37th minute when Hamblin got on the end of a neat through ball and hit a low right-foot shot across goal which was well held by Witter.
The Baggies had the final chance of the first half when Hakeem-Habeeb’s right-foot shot from distance went over the bar.
The hosts created the first chance of the second half on 47 minutes when Stan Jones went on a superb run down the right-hand side before hitting a low right-foot shot which was well parried away to safety by Witter.
Jones went close again ten minutes later when Josh Smith played the ball to him on the edge of the box, but Jones hit his right-foot shot wide of the left-hand post.
Badshot Lea boss Adam New made his first change of the evening in the 63rd minute, with Ben Jordan replacing Frankie Jamieson.
New made another change five minutes later, with Harrison Stevens replacing Freddie Jamieson.
The Baggies boss made his third change of the evening on 73 minutes, with new signing Will Shaw coming on for his debut to replace Smith.
New brought on fresh legs in search of a breakthrough five minutes later, with Eric Kerage replacing Hamblin.
The Baggies were reduced to ten men late on when Edmonds was sent to the sin bin in the 87th minute for dissent.
Neither side were able to find a goal in the closing stages as honours finished even and the spoils were shared.
Next up for the Baggies is a home game against Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, September 13 (3pm kick-off).
