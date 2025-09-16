Badshot Lea suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as they lost 4-3 at home to Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Baggies took the lead in the 15th minute through Luis Hamblin’s goal.
Hamblin doubled the home side’s advantage on 19 minutes when he cut in and smashed the ball home from 20 yards out.
The visitors pulled a goal back in the 50th minute through Taurean Roberts, but Ben Jordan restored the Baggies’ two-goal lead on 70 minutes when he headed home into the top corner.
Chipstead scored their second of the afternoon in the 81st minute through Theo Crawford, and Roberts equalised on 85 minutes to make it 3-3.
The Baggies had Josh Smith and Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb sent to the sin bin, and Sirak Negassi scored Chipstead’s winner in stoppage time.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New said: “There was a lot of frustration after the game.
“We got ourselves 2-0 and 3-1 up, but then we stopped doing the things that had got us in that position.
“It was almost as if the players thought it was too easy.
“We threw away some leads earlier in the season and thought we had cut that out, but we fell back into bad habits.
“At 3-3 we tried to win the game and got caught on the counter. At that point we maybe should have taken a point.”
The Baggies won 3-1 at Sutton Common Rovers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Courtney Swaby gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute, but the Baggies got back on level terms on 16 minutes when Luis Hamblin smashed the ball into the top corner.
The visitors took the lead in the 24th minute through Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb’s spectacular strike, and the Baggies wrapped up the points on 86 minutes when Eric Kerage slotted home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.