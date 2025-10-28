Badshot Lea produced a superb performance to win 4-1 at home to Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
A bumper crowd of 302 saw the Baggies run out convincing winners on the club’s community day.
The visitors took the lead in the 17th minute though Sam Bartlett, but the Baggies equalised on 30 minutes through Luis Hamblin’s penalty.
Brandon Vangrove put Badshot Lea 2-1 up in the 52nd minute, and the visitors were reduced to ten men six minutes later when Charlie Postance was sent off.
Hamblin scored his second of the afternoon on 75 minutes, before completing his hat-trick six minutes later.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New was delighted with his side’s performance.
“We grew into the game and got stronger as the match went on,” said New.
“That’s a really encouraging sign going forward.
“It was a great day for the club on the pitch and off the pitch.”
