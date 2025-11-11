Badshot Lea manager Adam New praised his side’s second-half performance after they came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Second-half goals from Luis Hamblin and Ben Jordan saw the Baggies rescue a point after a difficult first 45 minutes at The Spectrum.
City took the lead in the 20th minute through Azeez Elegushi, and the hosts doubled their advantage seven minutes later through Sam Sesay.
The Baggies pulled a goal back on 75 minutes when Hamblin got the ball over the line after a scramble, before Jordan forced the ball home in stoppage time to make it 2-2.
“The first-half performance was well below our usual standards,” said New.
“There were a few home truths at half-time.
“We were better in the second half and showed plenty of endeavour, although we were lacking quality.
“Luis was in the right place to score the first goal – he is a natural goalscorer and has good instincts.
“We pushed for the equaliser and got it – credit to the boys for digging out a result.”
