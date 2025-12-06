Tyler Frost’s stoppage-time winner fired Aldershot Town to a thoroughly deserved 2-1 win at home to Altrincham in the National League.
Oliver Crankshaw’s 62nd-minute goal gave the visitors the lead, but late goals from Hady Ghandour and Frost gave the Shots all three points in front of a crowd of 1,773 at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots enjoyed plenty of possession early on and went close on 24 minutes when Josh Barrett's low cross in from the right was well cleared by Dan Sassi.
The hosts then nearly took the lead three minutes later. Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke claimed a corner and quickly threw the ball out to Ryan Jones, who drove forward from his own half into the visitors’ box and hit a low shot which was well blocked by Altrincham keeper Luke Hutchinson.
The Shots continued to press and Jones’ pass in behind on 31 minutes found Barrett, whose low ball across the box was well intercepted by Isaac Marriott.
Aldershot went close again in the 33rd minute when Cameron Hargreaves burst into the box and hit a powerful right-foot shot just over the bar.
The Shots’ next effort at goal arrived on 41 minutes when James Henry worked some space just outside the box before hitting a low left-foot shot straight at Hutchinson.
The hosts went close again three minutes later when Sam Inwood played Barrett through on goal in the box, and Barrett’s powerful right-foot shot across goal went just wide of the far post.
The Shots started the second half brightly and nearly took the lead in the 47th minute. Hargreaves won a loose ball outside the box and passed to Barrett, who found Henry on the right-hand side of the box, but Henry’s powerful shot flew just over the bar.
Barrett was next to try his luck for the Shots on 58 minutes when he got the ball on the edge of the box and hit a low shot which took a deflection and was well held by Hutchinson.
The Shots went close again a minute later when Dejan Tetek found Barrett in a central area just outside the box, but Barrett’s curling right-foot shot just wide of the right-hand post.
Alty then took the lead against the run of play in the 62nd minute when Tom Crawford released Crankshaw down the left-hand channel and Cranksaw cut inside and curled a superb shot into the top right-hand corner of the net.
Shots boss John Coleman made his first change of the afternoon on 70 minutes, with Kwame Thomas replacing Henry.
Aldershot nearly got back on level terms two minutes later when Jones found Barrett, who worked some space outside the box and hit a powerful left-foot shot which was parried away by Hutchinson.
Alty then nearly doubled their lead in the 74th minute when Crawford flashed his powerful right-foot shot just wide of the right-hand post.
Coleman made his second substitution of the afternoon on 83 minutes, with Frost replacing debutant Christy Grogan.
The Shots deservedly got back on level terms in the 89th minute when Jones’ powerful shot from the edge of the box was parried by Hutchinson to Ghandour, who clinically fired home the rebound.
The hosts took the lead in stoppage time when Frost got the ball on the left-hand channel and drove forward before curling a superb right-foot shot in off the inside of the right-hand post.
Coleman then made his third change of the afternoon, with Will Armitage replacing Barrett.
The Shots then saw out the closing minutes of stoppage time to claim a throughly-deserved three points.
Next up for the Shots is a trip to Eastleigh in the third round proper of the FA Trophy on Saturday, December 13 (3pm kick-off).
