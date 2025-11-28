Aldershot Town won 2-1 at home to Fulham under-21s in the National League Cup group stage.
Goals from Hady Ghandour and James Henry fired the Shots to victory at the EBB Stadium.
The visitors nearly took the lead in the fifth minute when Farhaan Ali Wahid’s shot was superbly cleared off the line by Ryheem Sheckleford.
The Shots almost went ahead on nine minutes when Theo Widdrington’s through ball found Ryan Hill, who drove forward and fired his shot just over the bar.
Hill was involved again seven minutes later when his pass found Kiban Rai, but Rai’s cross across goal just failed to find a team-mate.
Aldershot went close again on 27 minutes when Henry played in Hill, whose low driven shot across goal went just wide of the far post.
Henry and Sheckleford linked up neatly down the right-hand side two minutes later before Sheckleford’s cross found Ghandour in the box, whose effort hit the post.
The Shots created another chance in the 35th minute when Henry received the ball on the right-hand side and played in Dejan Tetek, whose curling effort from the edge of the box went just over the bar.
The breakthrough finally arrived for the hosts on 38 minutes when Rai’s cross found Ghandour, who controlled the ball before tapping his finish past Fulham keeper Alfie McNally.
The visitors got back on level terms four minutes later when Jonah Kusi-Asare skipped past Ben Jackson before picking out the bottom corner with a fine finish past Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst.
Aldershot regained the lead in first-half stoppage time when Dewhurst’s long free kick was flicked on by Jackson and Henry tapped the ball home.
The second half was a tighter affair, but the Shots nearly went 3-1 up in the 88th minute when Ghandour found Rai, whose right-foot shot skimmed the post.
