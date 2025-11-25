Aldershot Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to local rivals Woking in the National League.
Both teams looked to start quickly as a light drizzle descended upon the EBB Stadium, and Shots keeper Pat Nash was forced into a low diving save to deny Olly Sanderson early on.
Sanderson broke through Aldershot’s defence on ten minutes, but Nash stood his ground and got a firm hand to Sanderson’s shot.
Ryan Jones went close for the Shots when his curling effort found the hands of Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
The Shots took the lead on the half-hour mark when Jones’ free kick wide was headed home by Will Nightingale.
Woking equalised seven minutes later when Jake Forster-Caskey’s free kick was glanced into the bottom corner by Chinwike Okoli.
The visitors should have taken the lead three minutes into the second half, but Sanderson’s effort was superbly saved by Nash.
Jones had the ball in Woking’s net a minute later, but he had strayed offside before receiving the ball from Ryan Hill in the build-up.
The Shots piled on the pressure with a quick counter-attack featuring Hill and Tyler Frost, who laid the ball off Jones to strike an effort goalwards which was deflected behind for a corner.
Cam Hargreaves was next to go close for the Shots, receiving a clever pass from Jones centrally inside the box. The midfielder hit a shot on the swivel and had Jaaskelainen scrambling to get across his net, but it went the wrong side of the post.
Shots boss John Coleman made a double change in the 65th minute, with the fresh legs of Tristan Abrahams and Kiban Rai replacing Archy Taylor and Kwame Thomas.
Woking took the lead with 15 minutes to go. Matt Ward sent Sanderson through down the right, and his square pass was tapped home by Joshua Osude. Nash was injured after Osude landed on him, and had to be replaced by Marcus Dewhurst.
Coleman made another double change on 82 minutes as the Shots searched for an equaliser, with Theo Widdrington and James Henry replacing Hargreaves and Frost.
Dewhurst was called into action shortly afterwards, when he tipped Ward’s effort over the bar.
The Shots nearly equalised in added time when a snapshot in the six-yard box sailed over the bar after appeals for a handball in the box were waved away by referee Isaac Searle.
