Rowledge won by 14 runs at Totton & Eling in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League on Saturday.
Rowledge lost openers Max Martin (18) and Zac Le Roux (19) in quick succession, but Ethan Martin (77) batted solidly and held the innings together.
Justin Felsch (48) batted responsibly and added 95 for the fourth wicket with Ethan Martin to turn the game in the visitors’ favour.
Ollie Ryman (43 not out) sent Totton’s bowling to all parts of the ground as Rowledge scored a competitive 221 for five off 50 overs.
Joe Baker (71) and Jimmy Taylor (40) had Totton well placed in their run chase, but Rowledge bowled tight lines and produced some excellent fielding to build the pressure.
Taylor held out in the deep to Hayden Ewing off Felsch and then new batter Billy Blyghton was bowled as the game turned on its head.
The pressure told when Baker tried to hit the returning Max Martin out of the ground and was bowled at 167 for five.
Leo Taylor (35) tried his best to wrestle the game back and at 199 for six the game looked to be swinging Totton’s way.
Ryman then bowled Taylor and the rest of the tail collapsed as Totton were bowled out for 207.
Rowledge’s second team won by 102 runs at home to Hursley Park’s second team.
Joe Ryman (115 not out) hit a superb century as the hosts scored 285 for nine off 45 overs.
Rowledge then bowled the visitors out for 183.
Rowledge’s third team won by 41 runs at home to Bishop Waltham’s second team.
Richard Fulham (110 not out) and Ethan Grist (69) scored vital runs as the hosts scored 269 for five off 45 overs.
In reply, Bishop’s Waltham scored 228 for seven off 45 overs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.