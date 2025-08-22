Rowledge Raiders hosted a disability cricket festival.
The festival attracted players from Valley End Rascals and Lambeth Super 1s Hub, and was also supported by a few local young guest players from the visiting attendees.
The theme of the day was to provide a friendly, yet competitive, platform for young people with a disability to enjoy a few games of softball cricket in a club environment.
The weather also played its part by providing a warm, dry and sunny day which enhanced the experience for players and supporters alike.
After the morning sessions, Rowledge Cricket Club provided a barbecue lunch for all competitors and supporters, before the afternoon sessions began.
After a full four hours of enjoyable, competitive team cricket, the final result saw Rowledge Raiders edge a closely-fought contest by just 24 runs.
Rowledge Cricket Club chairman Carl Baker said: “We were very proud to host disability cricket at the club.
“We are one of just a few disability cricket hubs in Surrey and we are very fortunate to have David Royan as the section’s lead coach and organiser. He does a fantastic job.”
Rowledge coach David Royan said: “If anyone with any form of disability is interested in playing softball cricket with coaching from experienced ECB Level 2/3 coaches, why not pop along to Rowledge Cricket Club on a Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm and join in the fun.
“We have one of the best disability cricket sections in the county and you will be made most welcome.”
Rowledge Cricket Club are located at the recreation ground in School Road, Rowledge.
Rowledge Raiders’ final outdoor session of the season is on Friday, August 29.
Thereafter the Raiders will train indoors at Weydon School from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday evenings, beginning on Thursday, October 2.
