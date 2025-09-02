Rowledge’s last game of the season against Village Cup semi-finalists Hambledon was abandoned with the hosts in a strong position.
Winning the toss and bowling first, Ben Wish’s side turned in an excellent bowling performance.
Overseas player Justin Felsch, playing his last game of a productive two seasons at Rowledge, was the pick of the attack and took six for 42.
Rowledge opened the bowling with two seamers for the first time this season, with Ethan Martin (two for 15) opening for only the third time as the Dons crumbled to 165 all out.
Rowledge were 13 without loss after three overs in reply when the heavens opened. Play was abandoned shortly afterwards.
The club celebrated the season after the game with all three league teams holding their award presentations.
The first team finished fifth in their league, the second team were runners-up in their league and the third team were eighth.
