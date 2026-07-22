Steep’s under-11s were crowned Hampshire county champions after beating Yateley by 55 runs in the Alan Rowe County Cup final.
Captain Harry Ellis won the toss and elected to bat first in front of a 250-strong crowd at Steep Farm.
Openers Ellis and Oscar McCubbin put on 17 for the first wicket before McCubbin was bowled for six by Sewak.
James Thirlwall joined Ellis at the crease and the pair soaked up the pressure from the Yateley bowlers before going on the attack and swinging the momentum in Steep’s favour.
Ellis hit a large six before being dismissed for 19, but Thirlwall was in the zone and hit a flurry of boundaries before retiring on 30.
Support came from Ruben Shaw (13), Max Reid (11) and Tass Gearey (seven) before Jacob McInnes (20 not out) guided Steep to a competitive 138 for five from their 20 overs.
In reply Yateley started brightly, reaching 27 without loss and seeing off the opening attack from Steep’s fiery pace duo of Reid and Gus Preece.
The game changed when Thirlwall was brought into the attack in the fifth over and dismissed Mohammad and Qadar in three deliveries.
In the following over a brilliant one-handed pick up and direct hit run out from Reid left Yateley reeling at 29 for three.
Yateley reached 50 without any further losses before another piece of brilliance in the field from Reid produced a run out.
The wickets continued to fall as off-spinner McInnes and left-arm quick Shaw took a wicket apiece to reduce Yateley to 77 for six.
Reid was brought back into the attack and bowled Rao with a yorker, before Thirlwall produced a final piece of magic to dismiss Kent, leaving Yateley all out for 83 as Steep completed a league and county cup double.
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