Surrey will take a lead of nine points into the final straight of the Rothesay County Championship as they chase a fourth successive title.
Victory over Durham by five wickets at Chester-le-Street last week – while leading rivals Nottinghamshire and Somerset were fighting out a draw – strengthened the position of Rory Burns' men from the single-point advantage they had held going into the 11th round of matches.
Now they must wait until September 8 before Warwickshire, who are fourth, 27 points behind, arrive at the Kia Oval. Notts follow seven days later in what may prove to be the decisive encounter, before closing the campaign against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl.
Surrey’s target is to become the first team for 70 years to win the title four times running. It was last achieved in 1955 by Stuart Surridge, venerated at The Oval for his barnstorming captaincy of a side which won five years in a row, handing over to Peter May for two more.
Having drawn with Yorkshire in a rain-affected match at Scarborough, Surrey’s mini tour of the north took them to Chester-le-Street, having drawn with Durham in a run-packed encounter at The Oval four weeks earlier.
But the return encounter proved a huge contrast, the hosts shot out for 153 in 55.1 overs – Colin Ackerman’s 51 the highest score – with spearhead Dan Worrall’s four for 31 backed up by Sam Curran (three for 22) and Indian left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (two for 26).
Surrey’s reply was soon in trouble at 27 for three but Ryan Patel (58) was joined by Dan Lawrence (88) in a partnership worth 83 before the latter shared an alliance of 70 with Jordan Clark (82) for the seventh wicket.
Cameron Steel (27) helped to ensure the visitors reached 322 all out – earning two batting bonus points – and what looked likely to be a crucial lead of 169.
It was wiped out, though, by a much-improved second innings for Durham, Emilio Gay following his century at The Oval with 99 from 108 balls, ensuring they reached 222 for five by the end of the second day.
Kishore, from Tamil Nadu, had been signed for the Yorkshire and Durham matches with a specific brief to help Surrey cope with conditions – and the Kookaburra ball – unhelpful to their phalanx of seamers.
He worked his way through the Durham order to claim five for 72 from 41.4 overs, rarely letting the batters relax, Curran and Lawrence claiming two each as Durham were bowled out for 344 second time round.
Ackermann (43) and Codi Yousuf (43) led Durham’s stubborn resistance while off-spinner Lawrence’s two for 77 from 25 overs played a valuable role in support of Kishore but it left Surrey chasing 176 for victory.
Opener Dom Sibley – employing a runner after pulling up earlier in the field – made a brisk 35 early on but it was Curran, making a hard-hit 40, and Lawrence (32 not out) who drove Surrey to their fourth victory in 11 matches this season.
“This was a massive win for us, especially with the Kookaburra ball, and it was nice to get it done in three days,” said Burns.
On Kishore, Burns added: “Captaining him is really easy. To have someone who can do what he’s asked and what he wants is impressive and we have benefitted from it.
“I hope we get him back at some stage.”
By Richard Spiller
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.