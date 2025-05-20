But facing such a massive deficit, Yorkshire threatened to subside at 83 for three, James Wharton’s studied 67 partnering another Bairstow salvo to put on 84 for the fourth wicket. But once they were split by former colleague Matt Fisher castling Wharton, it was Bairstow or bust. He had hit ten fours and two sixes in his 77 when Ryan Patel’s rarely used medium pace uprooted his off-stump and the visitors were all out soon after for 228 to be beaten by an innings and 28 runs. Lawes took his tally for the match to six and Clark seven in a fine all-round display.