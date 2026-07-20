Surrey’s long wait for T20 success will be extended at least another year after they were knocked out in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.
Chasing 164 to beat Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, they were the warmest of favourites at 101 without loss after 12 overs.
But the departure of Laurie Evans for 40 began a meltdown which saw them stumble to 156 for seven, losing by seven runs. Instead, it was the hosts who went through to finals day at Edgbaston, where they lost in the semi-final to runners-up Hampshire with Northamptonshire claiming the title for the third time.
The inaugural champions in 2003 – ironically at Trent Bridge – Surrey had finished second in South Group, defeat in the final qualifying match depriving them of a home quarter-final. But they could be reasonably confident after limiting Notts to 163 for six, which owed much to Jack Haynes making 75 not out, Chris Jordan taking three for 22 from four overs.
Even the loss of Evans and then Dan Lawrence (three) did not appear to concern Surrey unduly with Jason Roy (76) and Josh Philippe (19) at the crease. But a brilliant direct hit run out by substitute fielder Fergus McCann ran out the in-form Roy and from there it was all downhill for Surrey as the run rate mounted. No other batter reached double figures with George Linde, Binura Fernando and Olly Stone all taking two wickets.
With another Blast campaign out of the way, Surrey now turn their attention to the Metro Bank Cup – played over 50 overs – but are missing 17 of their squad, who will be engaged in the Hundred over the next four weeks.
Surrey start their Metro Bank Cup campaign with a trip to Sedbergh to face Lancashire on Tuesday, July 21, before hosting Leicestershire at Guildford on Friday, July 24, and Northamptonshire at Guildford on Sunday, July 26.
By Richard Spiller
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