Utilita Bowl was packed out for Southern Brave’s opening fixture of the Hundred, a double header against Welsh Fire, with the women’s side securing victory while the men fell to a close loss.
The women’s total of 126 for seven proved just enough as Welsh Fire lost five wickets for six runs in 13 balls to finish on 118 for eight and see the game slip from their grasp.
Fire had controlled the chase but with the end in sight they were squeezed mercilessly by an experienced Brave bowling attack.
Lauren Bell and Tilly Corteen-Coleman initially dragged things back for the hosts, but it was Australia and Brave captain Sophie Molineux who was the star with her three for 14 proving match-winning.
“It was a great win in front of our home crowd,” said Molineux.
“We clawed our way back and it was really pleasing.
“We’ve got real depth in our bowlers.”
Meanwhile, the men loss by six wickets against the Fire.
David Miller finished strongly for Brave before departing off the penultimate delivery for a 35-ball 44, which lifted the hosts to 135 for seven. Thomas Rew helped rebuild their innings with 41 from 30 balls.
Speaking after the game, Chris Jordan praised Rew’s performance: “It was really cool to see him perform.
“I thought he also showed good temperament in a difficult period where he was getting dotted up and he didn't panic at all and kept trying to rotate and build a partnership, so a lot of positives from his performance.”
Jordan also praised the atmosphere at Utilita Bowl: “It’s one of the great things about Utilita Bowl, especially at the back end of the game.
“We’ve had so many special moments here over the years, where we've won some tight games.”
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