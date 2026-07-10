Southern Brave has confirmed Sophie Molineux and Chris Jordan as its women’s and men’s teams captains for The Hundred.
Australia captain Molineux will lead the Southern Brave women’s side, bringing a wealth of international experience and leadership credentials to the role. One of the game’s most accomplished all-rounders, Molineux has played a key role in Australia’s sustained success on the global stage and has led her country across formats, including the recent T20 World Cup win against England.
Jordan takes charge of the Southern Brave men’s team as a proven match winner in white-ball cricket and one of the domestic game’s most decorated limited-overs players. Jordan has been a cornerstone of Southern Brave since the competition’s inception.
The appointments come as Southern Brave prepares for a new chapter under its refreshed coaching structure and ahead of another campaign at the Utilita Bowl.
Molineux said: “It’s a huge honour to captain Southern Brave. This competition continues to showcase some of the best players in the world and I’m incredibly excited about the group we’ve assembled. There’s a brilliant blend of experience and emerging talent in the squad, and I can’t wait to get started with the team and our supporters this summer.”
Jordan said: “Southern Brave has been my home in The Hundred from day one, so to be asked to captain the team is something I’m hugely proud of. We have a talented squad, a fantastic coaching group and some of the best supporters in the competition. I’m looking forward to leading the team and giving everything to help bring success to Southern Brave this season.”
Jonathan Batty, Southern Brave women's head coach, said: “Sophie is exactly the sort of leader you want at the heart of your team. She leads through her actions, her competitiveness and the standards she sets every day. Having captained Australia and experienced success at the highest level of the game, she brings invaluable knowledge and composure to our group.”
Hemang Badani, Southern Brave men's head coach, added: “Chris’ influence extends far beyond his performances on the field. He is someone who commands respect through his professionalism, work ethic and commitment to the team, and those qualities make him a natural leader.
“He understands what it means to represent Southern Brave, having been part of the journey since the very beginning. Chris knows how to get the best out of people, thrives under pressure and brings an infectious energy to every environment he is part of. We are delighted to have him as captain and look forward to seeing him lead this talented squad throughout the season.”
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