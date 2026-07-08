Southern Brave have confirmed a number of additions to their women’s and men’s coaching teams ahead of the 2026 season of The Hundred.
The new appointments complete the women’s coaching team led by head coach Jonathan Batty and assistant coach Anya Shrubsole.
Tharindu Perera will oversee the side’s batting programme, having previously held coaching roles across domestic and international teams.
Perera comes in having worked with the Sri Lanka women’s team, Warwickshire County Cricket Club, Adelaide Strikers and South Australia’s West End Redbacks.
Former England international Jenny Gunn completes the women’s coaching team as the fielding coach.
Gunn brings extensive international experience. Having featured in The Hundred during her playing career, she will work with the squad to develop their decision-making, athleticism and fielding standards.
Meanwhile, the men’s coaching team led by head coach Hemang Badani and assistant coach Ian Bell has also been appointed.
Former Scotland men’s head coach Shane Burger will lead the men’s bowling programme. Burger brings considerable coaching experience, having previously worked with KZN Inland and the Dolphins in South Africa before taking charge of Scotland and currently is a bowling lead at Hampshire Cricket.
He will be supported by former India international Mohit Sharma.
Sharma represented India across all three formats and built a reputation for his death bowling during his career in the Indian Premier League.
Former Ireland international John Mooney completes the men’s coaching team as fielding coach.
Mooney was known throughout his playing career for his energy, athleticism and competitiveness in the field. He will be responsible for helping the squad maintain consistently high standards across all areas of their fielding.
The appointments add a broad range of international, domestic and franchise experience to Southern Brave’s coaching structure as preparations continue for the 2026 season of The Hundred.
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