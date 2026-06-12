Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove has stepped down after 26 years in the role.
Bransgrove has overseen the transformation of Hampshire Cricket on and off the field, guiding the club to success and stability, from the brink of ruin, while masterminding the development of the Utilita Bowl into one of the most distinctive cricket and leisure destinations in the country.
Under Bransgrove’s leadership, Hampshire became pioneers in venue development, commercial innovation and women’s cricket, while remaining deeply rooted in the local community. Bransgrove’s vision, determination and belief have left an indelible legacy at the club, underpinned by the recent award of a 2027 men’s Ashes Test match for the Utilita Bowl.
The announcement comes as GMR Global, the joint-owners of Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, has completed the full acquisition of Hampshire Sport & Leisure Holdings Limited, owner of the Utilita Bowl site and Hampshire Cricket.
Bransgrove played a pivotal role in bringing GMR to Hampshire, identifying the group as the long-term partner to build upon what he has created.
GMR Sports chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi succeeds Bransgrove and has taken over as chairman of the Hampshire Sport & Leisure Group.
The 100 per cent acquisition brings Hampshire Sport & Leisure Holdings fully into GMR ownership. With long-term investment secured and major redevelopment and enhancement plans already underway, the club and venue are now positioned to enter a new era of sustainable growth, innovation and global connection.
In recognition of his contribution and leadership over the past quarter of a century, Bransgrove has been appointed honorary life president at Hampshire. While stepping back from the chairman role, he will remain an active presence in the business, remaining on the board as a director and trusted advisor over the next three years.
Bransgrove said: “This moment brings to a close a chapter that has meant more to me than words can express.
“What we have built at Hampshire has been a collective effort, driven by incredible people, loyal supporters and partners who believed in a shared vision.
“I am overwhelmingly grateful to all those people who have shared this ground-breaking experience with me.
“I have immense pride in what we have achieved here and unequivocal confidence that, under GMR’s full ownership, the club and venue are in the safest of hands.
“The future is incredibly exciting, and I will be watching closely.”
Grandhi added: “I would like to pay tribute to Rod for the extraordinary leadership and vision he has shown over the past quarter of a century.
“His stewardship has not only transformed Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl into a world-class sporting and leisure destination, but has also fostered a culture built on passion, resilience and community that is truly special.
“As we take on this responsibility, we recognise that the true strength of this organisation lies in its people and in the spirit that Rod and his team have nurtured over many years.
“Our commitment is to honour and preserve that culture, while thoughtfully aligning it with GMR’s core values to create a unified, forward-looking organisation.
“We are excited to build on the remarkable legacy that has been established here, investing in long-term growth and innovation, and ensuring that the club continues to thrive for the benefit of its members, supporters and the wider community for generations to come.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.