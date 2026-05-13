Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson has retired from first-class cricket with immediate effect.
The 36-year-old will continue to represent Hampshire in the Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One-Day Cup.
Dawson played more than 200 times for Hampshire in red-ball cricket, scoring more than 10,000 runs and taking more than 350 wickets.
He also featured four times in Test matches for England, with his most recent appearance coming against India at Old Trafford last summer.
“This is a decision I haven’t taken lightly but I feel for the benefit of prolonging my career in white-ball cricket, the time is right,” said Dawson.
“I’m extremely proud to have played more than 200 games for Hampshire and have had some amazing memories with so many players over the years.
“I’m fully committed to playing white-ball cricket for Hampshire and continuing the success we’ve had.
“To the fans and members who have turned out over the years, I can’t thank you enough for your support. Hampshire will always be my home.”
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: “Liam has been an outstanding servant to Hampshire Cricket.
“To have played more than 200 first-class games for this county speaks volumes about his dedication and quality.
“He leaves a huge hole in the team and will be hard to replace, especially for the remainder of this Championship season.
“He is the only Hampshire player of the modern era to represent the club in more than 200 first-class appearances, which underlines just how rare an achievement that is at this level.
“We support Liam’s decision and are delighted he remains fully committed to the white-ball game.
“He has been integral to the success we’ve built in that format, and we have no doubt he will continue to be a match winner for Hampshire for years to come.
“He remains a hugely important part of our plans.”
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