New Hampshire men’s head coach Russell Domingo is relishing the challenge at the Utilita Bowl in his first season in charge.
Former South Africa and Bangladesh head coach Domingo was appointed in the winter to replace Adi Birrell in the Hampshire hot seat.
Domingo is excited by the challenge at Hampshire, and is looking to make an impact in red ball and white ball cricket.
“Hampshire are a big county with a rich history,” said Domingo.
“They've had some incredible players playing here.
“The players fit into the style and team I like to associate myself with.
“The guys try 100 per cent and are never out of the fight.
“It was a very attractive proposition coming to a county like Hampshire with some great players, a great history and a team that's looking for some success.
“It is a really good fit.”
Hampshire narrowly avoided relegation from the first division of the County Championship on the final day of the season last year after Durham lost against Yorkshire, and Domingo admitted the club need to improve their red ball game.
“Hampshire have been incredible in white ball cricket but obviously we need to improve some aspects in the red ball game,” said Domingo.
“The white ball side have been extremely consistent in all formats – they've been incredible. They've won competitions and been in so many finals.
“Although the red ball side have competed really well and been close to winning the County Championship, that has fallen off over the past season or two.
“There is a lot of work to do in that particular format and that's the format I love most, so I’m really looking forward to that challenge and getting our four-day cricket to where it needs to be.
“If we do well in red ball cricket it can really set up our season for us.”
Hampshire struggled to take 20 wickets at times in the County Championship last season, but Domingo is confident his side have a well balanced attack this campaign.
“Kyle Abbott has been incredible for this team over the years, so having him fit and raring to go is incredible for us,” said Domingo.
“Liam Dawson is bowling well and has the hunger to perform, so we've got the nucleus of a really good attack.
“Eddie Jack and Sonny Baker are two young bowlers with really good potential, so we've got the attributes for a really well balanced bowling attack to get 20 wickets.”
Domingo is also excited by the blend of senior professionals and promising young players in Hampshire’s squad this season.
“There definitely are a couple of young players I want to incorporate into the group,” said Domingo.
“I’m really excited to see how their development goes and bring a little bit of freshness to our batting line-up in particular.
“We have some good young players to go with some experienced players. It makes for a good blend.”
Domingo is confident Hampshire can have a successful campaign in the T20 Blast, which starts in May.
“James Vince comes back in for the T20s and is a massive player,” said Domingo.
“With the addition of Tristan Stubbs and Hilton Cartwright we've got some world class players in that particular format.
“We've got the new nucleus of a good white ball side.”
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