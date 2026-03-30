Hampshire have signed South African fast bowler Codi Yusuf for the opening block of matches in the Rothesay County Championship.
Yusuf replaces Jayden Seales, who wasn’t granted a No-Objection Certificate by Cricket Trinidad and Tobago.
The 27-year-old featured five times for Durham in last year’s County Championship, where he took 19 wickets, including three at Utilita Bowl against Hampshire.
Yusuf also made his Test debut for South Africa last summer and took ten wickets in two games against Zimbabwe. His One Day International debut came against England at Utilita Bowl.
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: “Naturally, it is disappointing not to have Jayden with us, but we are pleased to have secured an excellent replacement in Codi Yusuf.
“Codi comes highly recommended by Russell (Domingo) and brings valuable international experience, as well as familiarity with English conditions following his spell with Durham last season.
“The past couple of weeks have been frustrating as we have had to adjust our plans at short notice, but we are delighted to welcome Codi and look forward to his arrival.”
Yusuf made his first-class debut in 2019 and has been one of the standout bowlers in South Africa, taking 131 wickets at 28 apiece.
On his debut in the County Championship, he claimed six wickets in the match against Worcestershire, which included the best figures of his stint with four for 26 as the Pears were routed for 81.
He also featured at Utilita Bowl in Durham's draw with Hampshire, where he claimed the wickets of Ben Brown, Toby Albert and Sonny Baker.
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