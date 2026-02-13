Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl have secured sponsorship from regional housebuilder Bargate.
As part of the agreement, Bargate will become the official sponsor of the family zone at Utilita Bowl, with plans in place to support a refreshed and enhanced space for families attending matches.
The redesigned family zone will be operational during Vitality Blast fixtures and international matches, reflecting a shared commitment between both organisations to supporting families, local communities and inclusive experiences, on and off the field.
Bargate’s branding will also feature on players’ kit trousers, as well as on perimeter advertising boards at Utilita Bowl throughout domestic fixtures.
The partnership, which will run for two seasons, will span Hampshire Cricket competitions and events hosted at the venue, which welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl commercial director Rob Paddon said: “We’re delighted to welcome Bargate as an official partner of Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl.
“Their focus on community, families and long-term local investment aligns closely with our own values, and the support of the family zone will play an important role in enhancing the matchday experience for supporters of all ages.”
Bargate managing director Mark White said: “This partnership with Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl is a proud moment for Bargate and an exciting first for the business.
“The family zone sponsorship reflects our commitment to creating positive experiences for families and communities, while supporting a venue that plays such an important role in Hampshire’s sporting and cultural life.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the partnership come to life over the next two seasons.”
Utilita Bowl is home to Hampshire Cricket, Southern Brave and England international fixtures.
