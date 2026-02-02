Destructive South African batter Tristan Stubbs is joining Hampshire Hawks for the 2026 Vitality Blast.
The 25-year-old has played 71 times for his country since debuting in 2022 and has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League, SA20 and The Hundred.
He has scored 3,188 runs in 154 T20 matches with an average of 32.30 at a strike rate of 142.95.
In his past two seasons in the IPL with GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals, Stubbs has scored more than 600 runs at a strike rate of 170 while averaging 52.
This season will be Stubbs’ first in the Blast, but he is no stranger to English shores or Utilita Bowl.
In July 2022, he featured for South Africa in the third IT20, which the Proteas won by 90 runs, and he played in the third ODI at Utilita Bowl in September 2025, which England won by 342 runs.
Stubbs has taken part in The Hundred and scored 157 runs for Manchester Originals in 2022. He will return to the competition with Southern Brave in 2026 as one of the team’s direct signings.
He recently won the SA20 for a third time in four years with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who are led by former Hampshire men’s head coach Adi Birrell.
His 63 not out off 41 deliveries proved decisive as Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals in the final at Cape Town.
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: “Tristan is a hugely talented player with strong connections to the club through his time at Delhi Capitals and his relationships with our coaches, past and present.
“He's a wonderful addition and having him involved is a massive boost for our squad and the competition as a whole. We can't wait to see him light up the Bowl."
