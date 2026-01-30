Australian batter Hilton Cartwright is returning to Hampshire to play for the Hawks in this year’s Vitality Blast.
The 33-year-old joined Hampshire for the latter half of last year’s Vitality Blast and made an instant impact, taking a catch off the second ball of the innings against Sussex Sharks and completing a direct hit run out as the Hawks beat their local rivals.
In seven matches, Cartwright scored 213 runs at an average of 35.50.
His two half-centuries came in the final group match against Essex and 61 off 31 deliveries in the quarter-final against Durham at Chester-le-Street.
During his time with the Hawks, Cartwright won five and lost two matches and helped the club reach finals day for a record 11th time.
“I’m delighted to be back with the Hawks for another season,” said Cartwright.
“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club last summer.
“Although we missed out on the title, to reach finals day more times than any other county is a special feat, and hopefully we can go one step further this time around.”
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: “Having Hilton available for the whole tournament is a huge plus for us.
“He showed last summer that he can clear the ropes in match-defining innings, and we’re looking forward to seeing him bring that same impact to the Utilita again this summer.”
Off the back of his time with the Hawks last summer, Cartwright joined Southern Brave for seven matches in The Hundred.
He continued his fine form with 111 runs, including 51 not out off 19 deliveries against Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens as the Brave won by four runs.
In this winter’s Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, Cartwright scored 93 runs for Melbourne Stars, who qualified for the BBL knockout match.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.