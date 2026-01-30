Seam bowler Poppy Tulloch has signed a two-year contract extension with Hampshire, keeping her at Utilita Bowl until at least the end of the 2027 season.
Tulloch, who turns 20 in April, is a product of the Hampshire and Southern Vipers pathway.
She was part of the Vipers Emerging Players’ Programme in 2022 while playing age-group cricket for Berkshire.
She then featured for the Academy in 2023 and 2024 before earning her first professional contract ahead of the 2025 season.
Tulloch said: “I’m delighted to be given another two years with Hampshire.
“I’ve loved my time at the club so far as a full-time pro, and should I get the opportunity to play more first team cricket over the next couple of seasons, then I hope I can make impactful contributions to help with the team’s success.”
She made her debut in the opening match of the season against Warwickshire and also featured in Hampshire’s match against The Blaze at Trent Bridge.
For Hampshire’s second team, Tulloch took 14 wickets in 11 games with best figures of three for 29 coming in a 50-over match against Surrey.
Adam Carty, regional director of women’s cricket, said: “Poppy is a tenacious and ambitious young cricketer who is learning all the time about what it takes to progress in the professional game.
“This offer of a two-year contract reflects the belief the senior leadership team have in Poppy.
“I wish her well in this next phase of her journey.”
Tulloch played 12 matches for Glamorgan on loan and took 16 wickets for the Welsh outfit with best figures of four for 28 coming on debut against Sussex.
Glamorgan ended the Women’s Metro Bank One Day Cup League Two and Vitality Blast League Two second in the table, finishing behind Middlesex on both occasions.
