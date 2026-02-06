Hampshire Cricket will mark 25 years since the first professional cricket match took place at The Bowl throughout this year, with a headline celebration at their Vitality Blast double-header against Surrey on Friday, May 29.
The club are inviting fans to ‘Party Like It’s 2001’ at their marquee Blast fixture that will feature a nostalgic noughties-themed matchday experience offering live music and entertainment. Hampshire Hawks have been historically successful in the competition, winning it on three occasions, and hosted the first English domestic T20 match that was played in 2003 at The Bowl.
The anniversary celebrations continue across the year with live events and further matchday experiences to be confirmed. Supporters can expect several initiatives, including commemorative Hampshire kits, a limited-edition anniversary handbook and immersive digital stadium tours.
Former players will make appearances throughout the season sharing their stories and memories of Hampshire’s ground. The evolution of the venue from the Rose Bowl to the Ageas Bowl, the Hampshire Bowl, and now Utilita Bowl, will also be explored with archival content from the past quarter-century.
Attention then turns to red ball cricket on Thursday, August 20, when Hampshire host Yorkshire in the Rothesay County Championship, in the club’s Festival of Red Ball matchday. The game will continue to reflect on the stadium’s history but will also celebrate red-ball cricket and the recreational game, with Utilita Bowl hosting community activations and guest speakers during the fixture.
David Mann, chief executive officer at Utilita Bowl, said: “Twenty-five years of The Bowl is a very special milestone for everyone connected with Hampshire Cricket to celebrate together.
“The venue has hosted some unforgettable matches over the years, welcomed generations of supporters and become a true home for cricket in the county.
“This anniversary gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate The Bowl’s history and impact in the community while also creating new memories, starting with our noughties-themed Vitality Blast match in May.
