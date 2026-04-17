Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson is hopeful his side can enjoy a successful season.
Hampshire narrowly avoided relegation from the first division of the County Championship last year, and Dawson admits the club need to improve their red ball game.
“We know we need to improve massively on last year, because last year was way below the standards we expect at this club,” said Dawson.
“We need to play more consistent cricket, understand periods in games where we're on top and nail those situations.
“Last year we let a lot of teams back in from good positions. That's something this year we're going to have to improve on. Hopefully we can do that.
“Hopefully as a group we can stick together as a team and have a good season.
“I think T20 is probably our strongest suit at the minute with the squad of players we have and the signings we've made, so I think we'll certainly be there or thereabouts in T20 cricket.
“In the County Championship we want to improve on last year. We don't want to be in a scrap again at the bottom of the table. If we improve hopefully we'll be okay.
“We've got a lot of pace in our bowling attack with the young lads coming through, which is a good sign, and we've got Kyle Abbott who is a proven performer over many years.”
Former South Africa and Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo was appointed Hampshire’s new coach in the winter, and Dawson is delighted to be working with him again.
“Russ is brilliant – I spent a couple of years with him at the Sunrisers Eastern Cape when I played in the SA20,” said Dawson.
“Russ is a good man and a good coach. He knows the game very well and has a lot of experience at international level.”
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