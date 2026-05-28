Friday Night Blast returns to Utilita Bowl this Friday as Hampshire Hawks take on Surrey in a Vitality Blast double header celebrating 25 years of The Bowl.
From retro music and giveaways to Hampshire legends, star players and summer entertainment around the ground, supporters can expect one of the biggest Blast matchdays of the summer.
The women’s match gets underway at 3pm before the men’s side start under the lights at 7pm.
Friday’s fixture will celebrate the early 2000s and 25 years of Utilita Bowl, with retro tunes, throwback entertainment and nostalgic giveaways taking place throughout the day.
Supporters are encouraged to wear retro outfits.
The retro party will go beyond the cricket, with live music, family entertainment, giveaways and special guests across Utilita Bowl throughout the day.
Fans can enjoy retro-themed live music before and after the men’s match, family zone activities around the ground, and crowd giveaways, including tickets, merchandise and nostalgic prizes. There will also be a best-dressed retro outfit competition.
As part of the 25-year celebration, several Hampshire players from the past quarter-century are set to be in attendance, including Nic Pothas, Chris Tremlett, John Crawley, Shaun Udal and Kyle Abbott.
Supporters will have the chance to celebrate the players and moments that helped shape cricket at Utilita Bowl across the past 25 years.
Ahead of the men’s match, there will be an on-pitch tribute recognising former chairman Rod Bransgrove’s contribution to Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl over the past 25 years. Supporters will be able to watch the tribute from the stands ahead of the evening fixture.
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